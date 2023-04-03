City Union Bank allows customers to open RD (recurring deposits) online using the app — CUB mBank Plus. This functionality has eased the process of opening a recurring deposit account. The minimum deposit amount to open an RD account is ₹100. Customers can enter the value and choose the deposit term online.

Steps to open RD account using CUB mBank Plus

Step 1: Open the CUB mBank Plus mobile app and log on to your account.

Step 2: Click on ‘Investments’ section and select ‘e-deposits’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Select ‘RD’.

Step 4: Enter the details of your recurring deposit, including the deposit amount and term of deposit.

Step 5: Click to submit. You will receive the RD deposit acknowledgment receipt on the screen and email address.

Here’s how to pay your monthly RD installment dues

Step 1: Open the CUB mBank Plus mobile app and log on to your account.

Step 2: Click on the menu and tap the ‘transfers’ option.

Step 3: Select ‘fund transfer’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Select the ‘own accounts’ option under the payee account detail.

Step 5: Select your RD account under the ‘transfer fund to’ head.

Step 6: Cross-check the details, including the RD value, and proceed to submit.

