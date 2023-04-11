Some Reddit users reported receiving unexpected credits to their Google Pay accounts, as much as $1,000 (₹80,000), with a notification saying that it is for “dogfooding the Google Pay remittance experience.”

Dogfooding refers to the company’s employees’ experimenting feature or service before making it available to the public. According to reports, the tech giant has accidentally transferred cash to random users for ‘testing’ Google Pay features than paying the employees who tested them.

Journalist Mishaal Rahman shared his experience with the glitch on Twitter and said that he received $46 in rewards. He advised users to swipe to the ‘deals’ tab within the app and look for rewards listed at the top of the screen. He also shared an email received from the company in another tweet stating that Google has reversed payments in some cases.

Google Pay has taken the money back and has sent an email confirming that the money was deposited in my account by error. pic.twitter.com/8RljrpJVyo — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 6, 2023

Here’s what the email said: “You received this email because an unintended cash credit was deposited to your Google Pay account. The issue has since been resolved and where possible, the credit has been reversed. If we were not able to reverse the credit, the money is yours to keep. No further action is necessary.”

