Google launches new search feature on Drive

Google has enabled a new search feature within folders on Google Drive iOS. Users can now search for content inside a specific folder in Google Drive on iOS.
They can navigate to the folder they want to search within and select the search bar. There, users will see a list of suggested folders, documents, and users to refine their search results. They can then select the folder chip before typing their search query.
"We’ve heard from our users that they often navigate to specific folders to streamline their search experience. We hope this change makes it easier for you to quickly find your important files," Google said in a blog post.
The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and business customers.
Separately, the tech giant has begun to notify users about an upcoming safety update to Drive that will impact shared files on the platform.
"On September 13, 2021, Drive will apply a security update to make file sharing more secure," it informed users.
The update will impact how sharing works on the platform and will change the links used for some files. This may lead to some new file access requests. Access to these files won't change for people who have already viewed them, it said.
Users can, however, choose to remove this security update in Drive.
"After the update is applied, you can avoid new access requests by distributing the updated link to your file(s)," it said.
