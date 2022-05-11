Google makes it easier to search for Meet content in Drive

Google is making it easier to search for Google Meet content in Google Drive.

Users can now use app:”Google Meet” to find and organise Meet content in Drive such as meeting recordings, chat transcripts, attendance reports, polls or question and answer reports, meeting transcripts and meeting notes created in Google Calendar.

“We hope this update makes it easier for you to quickly and efficiently find files related to Meet events in Drive. For example, you can search for Meet transcripts by the words they contain instead of their file format, Meet videos based on what folders they may be in (such as My Drive), or Meet recordings based on the date they were recorded,” it said in a blog post.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts.

Improved UI in Calendar

Separately, it is also introducing an improved user interface for sharing working location in Google Calendar.

In August 2021, it introduced the ability for users to share where they’re working from directly on their calendar. This update is meant to improve the working location feature by offering the same functionality for easily entering and updating location information in a more compact format that uses screen space more efficiently.

It will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Business customers.

Google Chat API

It is also introducing the ability to programmatically create new Spaces and add members to those Spaces using the Google Chat API.

The functionality is available in preview. Developers can apply for access through the Google Workspace Developer Preview Program.

“Google Workspace administrators can also use the API controls in Admin Console if they would also like to restrict access to Google Chat data,” it said.

This will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.