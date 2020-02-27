Google seeks US permission to work with Huawei

After the US government’s ban on the Chinese smartphone maker, Google has applied for a license seeking the government’s permission to work with Huawei, according to media reports.

Sameer Samat, vice president for Google Play and Android, had revealed the news to German news outlet DPA (Deutsche Presse-Agentur) as per a TechRadar report. The news was then reported by another German publication Finanzen.

The US government had placed the Chinese company on its Entity List in 2019 due to security reasons.

Also Read US blacklists Huawei, places it on entity list

Following the government’s decision, US companies, including Google were banned to work with Huawei. This restricted Google from providing its services for Huawei users. The company had recently explained the issue in a support article published on its official website.

“On May 16, 2019, the US government placed Huawei on its Entity List. This government action prohibits all US companies, including Google, from collaborating with Huawei. This means that Google is prohibited from working with Huawei on new device models or providing Google’s apps including Gmail, Maps, YouTube, the Play Store and others for preload or download on these devices,” Google had said. “US law currently allows Google to only work with Huawei on-device models available to the public on or before May 16, 2019,” it further said.

The company had also urged users to not sideload Google’s apps on Huawei devices for data security purposes.

Huawei on February 24 announced the global launch of its smartphones the 9X Pro and View 30 Pro which will be the brand’s first phone to release outside China without Google Apps and services. The HONOR 9X Pro will be pre-installed with the Huawei AppGallery.

Microsoft is the only company which was given an exemption to work with Huawei. If Google is granted a similar exemption, the smartphone brand can immediately update its current devices with Google’s services.