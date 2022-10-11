Google will shut down its Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard on November 21, according to a 9To5Google report. The tech giant announced the dashboard at its developer conference I/O in 2019.

The Driving Mode that powers the car-optimised experience in Google Maps for Android will remain. It is accessed after starting driving navigation. A black bar with quick access to Assistant and select apps including YouTube Music and Google Play Books, and podcasts, can be seen.

The Assistant Driving Mode displayed shortcuts of Google Assistant, a music player, audio controls, and calling and messaging buttons, accessed from the Assistant by saying “Hey Google, launch Driving Mode” or the home screen.

According to 9to5 Google, the tech giant no longer has a direct successor to Android Auto for Phone Screens due to the recent development.