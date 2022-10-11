WhatsApp has released a new beta version for Windows with a sidebar and the ability to reply to statuses. This comes after the platform released an update to add up to 1,024 participants to a WhatsApp group.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a list of pending group participants. The platform added the features to react to messages using emojis and to view status updates in August this year, WABetaInfo reported.

Now, users of WhatsApp Windows beta can reply to statuses. Based on the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, users cannot create new statuses.

WhatsApp: Status reply feature on Windows beta

The latest beta has a sidebar providing access to profile settings and status updates.

WhatsApp: Sidebar on Windows beta

The instant messaging platform recently released an optional subscription plan for businesses, WhatsApp Premium.

