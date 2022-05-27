Google to allow users to create copies of client-side encrypted Google Docs, Sheets, Slides files

Google will let select Workspace customers create copies of client-side encrypted Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files. “If you have client-side encryption enabled for Docs, Sheets, and Slides, you can now make a copy of an existing encrypted document, spreadsheet, or presentation,” Google said in a blog post.

The encryption will be preserved when copies of the file are made. “This feature makes it easier to leverage existing content as a baseline for new encrypted Docs, Sheets, or Slides,” it said. When client-side encryption is enabled in Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides, users can make a copy of the file by navigating to File > Make a copy.

This feature will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard and Education Plus customers. It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Separately, it has announced that users can now cut, copy and paste files using keyboard shortcuts in Google Drive Web. Users can now use familiar keyboard shortcuts Ctrl + C (or ⌘ + C on Mac), Ctrl + X and Ctrl + V to copy, cut and paste Google Drive files in their Chrome browser.

“This saves you time by allowing you to copy one or more files and move them to new locations in Drive, and across multiple tabs, with fewer clicks,” it said.

Additionally, a link to the file and its title will also be captured when copying a file. This allows users to easily paste them into a document or an email. “To help you more easily organise files in multiple locations without necessarily creating duplicate files, Ctrl + C, Ctrl + Shift + V will create shortcuts,” it said.

“Lastly, you can open files or folders in a new tab using Ctrl+Enter, so that you can easily view multiple files at once, or use different tabs to more easily organise files between two different folder locations,” it added. This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts when using Google Chrome.