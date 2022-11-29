Baal Aadhaar or Blue Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India — UIDAI — to children in the age group of 0-5 years.

A Blue Aadhaar does not have biometric details of the children. The biometrics are updated once the child attains the age of 5.

Until then, a Blue Aadhaar is linked to one of the parents or guardians of the child.

Here’s how to update Blue Aadhaar

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI website and book an appointment to visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre.

Step 2: Visit the Aadhaar enrolment centre with the child’s birth certificate and address documents. Parents or guardians have to submit their Aadhaar cards while updating their child’s Blue Aadhaar.

Step 3: The official will obtain biometric details of your child, including fingerprints and an irises scan.

Step 4: You will be given an acknowledgment slip which could be used to check the Aadhaar update status.

