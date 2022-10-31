Aadhaar cardholders have to visit the Aadhaar enrolment centre to update demographic details, including name, address, mobile number and date of birth, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Visit the Aadhaar enrolment centre.

Complete the form to update your mobile number.

You will be required to pay ₹50 along with the form.

An acknowledgment receipt consisting of a URN number will be provided to monitor the status of your application.

Your mobile number will be updated within 90 days.

However, one can locate an enrolment centre on the UIDAI website.

Also read: How to download masked Aadhaar and 5 steps to generate Aadhaar VID

Here’s how to locate Aadhaar enrolment centres

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI website.

Step 2: Select ‘Update Your Aadhaar at Update/Enrolment Center’ under the My Aadhaar drop-down menu.

Step 3: Search for the nearest Aadhar center by entering your state or postal code or locality.

Enter the details to locate an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre in your state State

To search Aadhaar Enrolment Centre by postal code

Enter the name of your locality/city

Click to know about Blue Aadhaar