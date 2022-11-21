If you and your family are frequent train passengers, the Indian Railways allows you to store passenger details in the IRCTC account, easing the ticket-booking process. Users can add and save the identity details of fellow passengers, such as Aadhaar, and PAN in their IRCTC account.

Here’s how

Step 1: Log on to your IRCTC account.

Step 2: Go to ‘My account’ menu.

Step 3: Click on ‘add/ modify master list’ under the ‘my profile’ section drop-down menu.

Step 4: Enter the details required, such as name, gender and date of birth.

Enter the passenger details

Step 5: Select Aadhaar under the ID card type.

Step 6: Enter the Aadhaar number and click on the submit button.

Step 7: Passenger details will be added in the master list with verification status as ‘pending.’

Step 8: Tap the “click here to check pending Aadhaar verification status” option. The status will be confirmed after successful verification.

The inclusion of passenger details in the IRCTC account will make the ticket booking process easier. At the time of booking, users can add Aadhaar-verified passengers directly from the master list.

