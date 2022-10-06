Tracking the IRCTC PNR status has become easier now. The Indian Railways passengers can now view the real-time train running schedule and PNR status on WhatsApp. The feature is powered in association with Railofy — Rodeo Travel Technologies — a startup based in Mumbai.

Here’s how to check PNR on WhatsApp

Step 1: To activate, you need to add Railofy’s WhatsApp chatbot’s number to the contacts: +91 9881193322

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and launch the chat window of Railofy.

IRCTC allows you to check PNR status on WhatsApp

Step 3: Enter the 10-digit PNR number in the chat box.

You will receive all the information, including notifications and real-time updates regarding the train journey. You can check the train status by dialling 139 from your smartphone.

IRCTC also allows passengers to order food online during a train journey via the Zoop chatbot. Passengers can access the service via WhatsApp by adding “+91 7042062070” to their contacts. Passengers can select the restaurants and choose the upcoming station for delivery.

