IRCTC: Steps to link Aadhaar with IRCTC account 

Indian Railways has announced that people can book up to 24 tickets per month on IRCTC only if their user ID is linked to their Aadhaar. Otherwise, they can book up to 12 tickers per month.
Steps to link Aadhaar to your IRCTC account
Step 1: Go to the IRCTC website and log on to your IRCTC account
Step 2: Select ‘Link your Aadhaar’ under the ‘My account’ tab.
Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card and also the Aadhaar number or Virtual ID number. Accept the confirmation and request for OTP.
Step 4: In the next tab, enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click ‘verify.’
Step 5: The next window will fetch KYC information. You will have to select update to complete the Aadhaar verification process.
A confirmation message will pop up saying the Aadhaar verification is complete and KYC has been updated.
