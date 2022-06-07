IRCTC: Steps to link Aadhaar with IRCTC account 

Indian Railways has announced that people can book up to 24 tickets per month on IRCTC only if their user ID is linked to their Aadhaar. Otherwise, they can book up to 12 tickers per month.

To facilitate passengers, the limit of booking tickets has been increased to 24 tickets in a month if a user ID is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.https://t.co/SKHK9kGko9 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 6, 2022

Steps to link Aadhaar to your IRCTC account

Step 1: Go to the IRCTC website and log on to your IRCTC account

Step 2: Select ‘Link your Aadhaar’ under the ‘My account’ tab.

Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card and also the Aadhaar number or Virtual ID number. Accept the confirmation and request for OTP.

Step 4: In the next tab, enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click ‘verify.’

Step 5: The next window will fetch KYC information. You will have to select update to complete the Aadhaar verification process.

A confirmation message will pop up saying the Aadhaar verification is complete and KYC has been updated.