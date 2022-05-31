IRCTC: Ask DISHA to book your tickets with just an OTP

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allows individuals to book tickets using Ask DISHA, a digital helpdesk. The AI-powered chatbot — Ask DISHA — has improved the accessibility of IRCTC services.

Ask DISHA (Digital Interaction to Seek Help Anytime) enables customers to book tickets and seek support for other services with an OTP verification log-in, IRCTC wrote on Twitter. It does not require users to log in using IRCTC UserID and password.

The chat-based helpdesk, available on the IRCTC website and its mobile app, allows users to book travel tickets via text or voice chat. The other features of Ask DISHA include answering customer queries and 24x7 customer support. It also automatically suggests various questions related to a query. The chatbot will address queries in English and Hindi.

अब टिकट बुक करना हुआ और भी आसान। आप दिशा चैटबॉट की मदद से बस एक ओटीपी के द्वारा टिकट बुक कर सकते हैं। इसकी प्रक्रिया बेहद आसान और सुविधाजनक है। आप बस सफर से जुड़ी जानकारी दिशा को चैट के जरिए या बोल कर दें और तुरंत अपना टिकट पाएं।https://t.co/vWTIKSuMwS — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 28, 2022

IRCTC introduced Ask DISHA in October 2018, developed in association with a Bengaluru-based startup CoRover Pvt. Ltd.

Ask DISHA: Here is how to book tickets

Visit IRCTC website

‘Ask DISHA’ helpdesk appears at the bottom right corner of the IRCTC website. However, it can also be accessed from the menu.

Ask DISHA chatbot on IRCTC

Once the user selects the digital assistant, the Ask DISHA window pops up. It lists features including PNR status, Book tickets, refund status and change boarding.

Ask DISHA digital helpdesk

The chatbot asks the user to enter a mobile number for OTP verified login.

OTP verified login

After OTP verification, users would be able to access the helpdesk services.

Users can ‘Ask DISHA’ either through chat or voice message to book a travel ticket.

The chatbot provides users with travel options and allows users to choose, pay and book a travel ticket.

Other services provided by Ask DISHA include; checking PNR status, requesting a refund, checking refund status, access to booking history, e-ticket, and downloading Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS).