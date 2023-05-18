Sanchar Saathi is an online portal launched by the Department of Telecommunications to help users track and block their lost smartphones, facilitated by the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) module. Users will receive a request ID to check the request status and unblock the IMEI in the future.

The service is available across the country.

Note: Users must file a police complaint before heading to submit a request on Sanchar Saathi. 

The portal also allows users to know the number of connections issued in a name using the TAFCOP module. According to the Sanchar Saathi website, an individual subscriber can acquire a maximum of nine mobile connections from all the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in India. This restriction is six for subscribers in J&K and North Eastern states.

Another reform provided under Sanchar Saathi includes ASTR, an artificial intelligence and facial recognition-powered solution for telecom SIM subscriber verification.

How to block your lost phone on Sanchar Saathi

Step 1: Head to the Sanchar Saathi website.

Sanchar Saathi website. Picture credit: Sanchar Saathi

Step 2: Scroll down to access the menu to block stolen or lost devices.

Step 3: Enter the device information, such as contact number, IMEI number, device brand, and model.

IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) is a 15-digit serial number given to every mobile phone that provides details such as the phone’s country of origin, manufacturer, and model number. Head to your device settings and click on the ‘about phone’ menu to know your phone’s IMEI number.

Device information. Picture credit: Sanchar Saathi

Step 4: You will have to mention the location where you lost your device and the police complaint number.

Step 5: Enter your personal information and upload an identity card (Aadhaar or PAN).

Device owner details. Picture credit: Sanchar Saathi

Step 6: Submit the request.

Once you have found your smartphone, you can unblock the same on the Sanchar Saathi portal. You need to enter your request ID and contact details to unblock your device.

