Food delivery platform Zomato has associated with ICICI Bank to launch its own unified payments interface (UPI) offering called Zomato UPI. The functionality is in the test phase. The company is trying to annihilate its dependency on other payment aggregator apps. The company recently collaborated with Zypp Electric to deploy one lakh e-scooters by 2024 for its last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country.

The feature is available to select users at present and does not involve a KYC process. It eliminates the need for users to navigate to other payment apps, such as Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, while placing orders on Zomato.

How to activate and use Zomato UPI

Open the Zomato app on your device.

Head to the profile section.

Scroll down to locate the ‘Zomato UPI’ feature.

Enter the preferred Zomato UPI ID.

Choose your contact number and connect your bank account to facilitate seamless payments.

