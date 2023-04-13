FASTag is an electronic toll collection system, operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) made it mandatory for every vehicle in December 2019.

The tag attached to vehicle windscreens can be purchased online and offline - through issuer banks and from NHAI POS (point of sale), RTOs (regional transport office), petrol bunks, and transport hubs.

Also read: Know how to recharge FASTag using SBI YONO

Each time a vehicle passes through a toll plaza, money is deducted from the associated FASTag account. Therefore, individuals will have to check their FASTag balance and recharge now and then before heading on a long road trip.

Check FASTag account balance with banks

Individuals can access the dedicated FASTag portal of various issuer banks. They can head to the website of their FASTag issuer, log in to their account, and check their account balance.

Check FASTag account balance with NHAI wallet

When an individual has activated their FASTag using the NHAI wallet, they can check their account balance using the MyFASTag app. The wallet displays information about the FASTag balance. If the app does not reflect, they can give a missed call on 8884333331 to get an update on their account balance. In addition, car owners can check their FASTag balance offline.

Check FASTag account balance with Paytm wallet

Individuals can buy Paytm FASTag using the Paytm app. The wallet balance will reflect the FASTag account balance. To buy Paytm FASTag, users have to open the Paytm App, search for FASTag services, and head to the ‘manage FASTag’ section. Proceed to purchase by entering the details of your private vehicle.

Also read: How to view EPF passbook using UMANG app