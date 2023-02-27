The Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows employees to check their EPF claim status. Employees can head to the EPFO portal or the UMANG app to check their status online. Nevertheless, they can also check offline by sending a message to 7738299899 or calling UAN toll-free number 1800 118 005.

7 steps to follow on UMANG app

Step 1: Download the UMANG app.

UMANG app

Step 2: Set up your UMANG account.

Also read: What is e-Shram card?

Step 3: Enter EPFO on the search bar and proceed to search.

Step 4: Click on ‘general services’ from the list of services.

EPFO services on UMANG

Step 5: You will now be directed to a page to view the passbook, track claims and search the EPFO office. Click to ‘know your claim status.’

Step 6: Now, enter your UAN and OTP (sent to your registered mobile number). If you do not have your UAN handy, here’s what you can do.

Step 7: Click on the claim ID. The details pertaining to your EPF claim will be displayed on the screen.

Also read: How to reset UAN password on EPFO portal

On the higher pension front, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has allowed eligible members to apply under the EPS scheme till May 3.

Here’s how to check pension status on EPFO portal