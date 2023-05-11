The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) enables provident fund members to link their Aadhaar card to their UAN number through UMANG. The app - the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance - is a mobile app developed as part of the country’s digital mission to provide easy access to government-related services.

Also read: How to access Passport Seva in UMANG

Steps to link Aadhaar to EPF on UMANG

Step 1: Open the UMANG app on your phone.

Step 2: Enter EPFO in the search bar.

Step 3: Select “Aadhaar seeding” under the eKYC services.

Step 4: Enter your UAN and proceed to submit.

Step 5: Enter the OTP received on your EPF-registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter your Aadhaar details and perform OTP verification.

Now, your Aadhaar will be linked to your EPF account.

Also read: Here’s how to check your PF balance via SMS, missed call