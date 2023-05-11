The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) enables provident fund members to link their Aadhaar card to their UAN number through UMANG. The app - the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance - is a mobile app developed as part of the country’s digital mission to provide easy access to government-related services.
Steps to link Aadhaar to EPF on UMANG
Step 1: Open the UMANG app on your phone.
Step 2: Enter EPFO in the search bar.
Step 3: Select “Aadhaar seeding” under the eKYC services.
Step 4: Enter your UAN and proceed to submit.
Step 5: Enter the OTP received on your EPF-registered mobile number.
Step 6: Enter your Aadhaar details and perform OTP verification.
Now, your Aadhaar will be linked to your EPF account.
