The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has released draft Broadcasting Services Bill to replace the Cable and TV Act. The proposed bill will have a wider scope and will govern DTH , OTT, Digital Media and IPTV.

The ministry has released the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill for public consultation.

Taking to X, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the bill is in line with the “ease of doing business“ of the government.

This pivotal legislation modernises our broadcasting sector’s regulatory framework, replacing outdated Acts, Rules, and Guidelines with a unified, future-focused approach, he added.

He further said the draft Bill “adapts to the dynamic world of OTT, Digital Media, DTH, IPTV, and more, promoting technological advancement and service evolution.”

“Key innovations include the establishment of ‘Content Evaluation Committees’ for robust self-regulation and the transformation of the Inter-Departmental Committee into a broader ‘Broadcast Advisory Council’, fostering inclusive decision-making,” he said in the social media post .

The draft Broadcasting Bill also have “comprehensive accessibility guidelines” to cater to the differently abled community of users.

“Your feedback is invaluable. I invite all stakeholders to contribute their insights and help shape this landmark bill, a significant step towards a more efficient, inclusive, and forward-thinking broadcasting ecosystem,” the Minister added.