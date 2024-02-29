India is one of the fastest growing markets for Oracle’s Software as a Service(SaaS) business, as businesses across verticals are diving deeper in their transformation journeys, resulting in increased adoption of all SaaS offerings, said Sunil Wahi, Vice-President of APAC Solution Engineering, Applications, Oracle.

Oracle is seeing investments in transformation programmes being back on the agenda, as businesses are looking to make smarter decisions. With the rise of mobilisation and digitisation in India, decision-making speed has accelerated notably, prompting a significant digital trend. Consequently, there’s a natural inclination towards SaaS adoption, given its correlation with faster decision-making.

“India is a big market for us, and is extremely important. We are surely growing from a SaaS standpoint, and the variety of the market is of great interest to us. If we break India into chunks of opportunities, there is huge potential for us,” Wahi told businessline.

In India, the B2C segment is massively exploding, and the next $200 million of population that India will be targeting with UPI is going to be the next wave of digitisation. This will drive additional investments in SaaS solutions to offer better employee experiences. Additionally India’s growing prowess in the manufacturing segment as companies look to extend the China supply chain to India, makes the region an interesting market for the company, Wahi said.

The company continues to have a stronghold in the sectors such as BFSI, professional services and IT/ITeS, which are pivotal as they drive talent management, project execution and resource allocation. It is also making progress in the manufacturing- particularly in core supply chain operations- pharma and life sciences and healthcare verticals in India, Wahi said.

Commenting on the potential shift Generative AI is expected to bring, Wahi said, “We divide our AI strategy in two segments. One is the classic AI, which is driving predictions, correlations and patterns from understanding data and doing better in those use cases. The other is the wave of generative AI, which is transformational, which is naturally going to be a huge game changer for us.”