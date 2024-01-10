Philippine Airlines (PAL) and its affiliate carrier, PAL Express (PALex), have installed IBS Software’s iFly Staff travel solution. With this, PAL has become the first Southeast Asian SaaS customer of IBS Software and the fourth from the Asia-Pacific region.

iFly Staff is a SaaS solution designed to automate the end-to-end business and leisure travel booking process for airline employees. The tie up with iFly Staff enables PAL and PALex employees, dependents and retirees to plan, book and manage their travel requirements for leisure and business trips via multiple channels and devices.

Also read: Tata Motors, Air India to be brought on-board Tata Neu

Jo-Ann Maluenda, Vice President of Human Capital at PAL, said the company partnered with IBS Software to achieve end-to-end automation of employee travel booking and administrative processes, introducing industry-best practices without compromising PAL-specific processes.

Vijay R Chakravarthy, VP and Head of iFly Staff at IBS Software, said the company is looking forward to work closely with stakeholders to enhance experiences and maximise the potential of the solution deployed at PAL.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit