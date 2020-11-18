IndiaMART gets temporary order against Just Dial over B2B platform

IndiaMART InterMesh Ltd, which runs the country’s oldest B2B e-commerce platform, Indiamart.com, has secured a temporary injunction against Just Dial Ltd, preventing the latter from launching a similar platform under the JD Mart brand. IndiaMART had moved court on November 10 alleging infringement of intellectual property rights (IPR).

Mumbai-headquartered Just Dial, which runs local search services across cities, has termed IndiaMART’s accusations “absolutely baseless and frivolous”, and said it will pursue legal remedies. It has also accused IndiaMART of data-copying and cybersquatting, among others.

The temporary injunction prevents Just Dial from launching a marketplace under the brand name JD Mart, using the JD Mart name and using other IP including category tree, naming convention, supplier and product information and specifications, sources close to the development told BusinessLine.

“These were blatant infringements of copyrights. The temporary restrictions will continue till enquiry commissioners (court appointed personnel) conduct an investigation and submit their findings,” a source said.

The Delhi High Court gave its order on November 11, which has been served to Just Dial and its network service providers, the sources added. When contacted, an IndiaMART spokesperson confirmed the development.

Just Dial, which raised ₹950 crore through an IPO in 2013, was readying to launch two new products — JD Mart, a B2B e-commerce portal, and JD Xperts, an on-demand service platform — by 2020-end.

Counter allegations

“We respect the order of the High Court of Delhi. However, it is pertinent to clarify that the order was passed ex-parte and till date we have not been served with a complete set of paper book,” Just Dial said in an email response.

25-year operations

“Our products suffer from no plagiarism and the same is above board both in terms of law and best business practices. Just Dial has painstakingly built its database, brand over the last 25 years and such baseless allegations shall be adequately addressed. Additionally, we shall ensure that strong legal action is taken against any platform(s) indulging in data-theft from Just Dial,”it said.

The firm further said its JD Mart platform’s development is running per schedule, and will be launched after seeking recourse from the High Court.

Just Dial also accused IndiaMart of indulging in illegal activities such as copying data and cybersquatting, and said it will present its position before the High Court shortly.