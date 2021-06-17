Indian IT is on track to hit $300-350 billion revenues by 2025: Nasscom

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
With one of the strongest deal pipelines and a bright business outlook, the Indian IT industry is on track to meet its vision of $300-350 billion revenues by 2025, said Nasscom on Thursday.
The apex body said the industry would continue to be a net creator of jobs and was committed to people-centric innovation, relentless talent focus, and delivering a superior transformative customer experience.
The industry continued to be a net hirer of skilled talent, adding 138,000 people in FY2021, and robust hiring plans for FY22 with top players, TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL and Tech Mahindra, alone planning to add over 96,000 employees, it said.
The apex body was responding to certain media reports about the apparent job losses in the Indian IT/BPM industry.
“Nasscom would like to clarify and put things in perspective around hiring and job creation in the sector. With the evolution of technology and increasing automation, the nature of traditional IT jobs and roles will evolve overall leading to the creation of newer jobs.'”
The BPM sector in India currently employs over 1.4 million while IT and BPM together have over 4.5 million workers as of March 2021.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...