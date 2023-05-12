Infobeans’s net profit rose to ₹782 lakh in the fourth quarter for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023, as against ₹698 lakh in the same period last year, up 12.03 per cent. The company’s total income for the period surged to ₹6,332 lakh in FY23 as compared to ₹4,925 lakh.

Infobeans’s yearly net profit went up to ₹3,683 lakh in 2023 from ₹2,777 lakh in 2022. Total income grew about 50 per cent to ₹24,835 lakh.

Infobeans Technologies Limited, founded in 2000, is a publicly listed software development service. It specialises in business application development for web and mobile.

