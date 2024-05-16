At least 93 per cent of Indian students and 83 per cent of employees are actively involved in using Generative AI technology, according to Deloitte’s survey on ‘Generative AI in Asia Pacific’.

The widespread utilisation of GenAI is chiefly led by Generation AI, a term used to describe young employees who consume the transformative technology. Their engagement leads to both challenges and opportunities for employers as they adapt to these changes. The report said that ‘Generation AI’ works in the way to save work hours, create new skill development opportunities, create more sustainable workloads and increase productivity.

The growing use of GenAI in businesses and its expected 182 per cent increase in daily use over the next five years reflect a trend towards more widespread adoption. This resulted in 75 per cent of Indians believing that GenAI can make Asia Pacific more important in the world economy, and 83 per cent are confident that it can improve social outcomes.

This technological advancement has an impact on working hours, affecting 17 per cent of total working hours in the region, equating to nearly 1.1 billion hours annually. Developing countries are outpacing developed economies in GenAI adoption, with a 30 per cent adoption rate. This trend signifies a disruption in the traditional technology hierarchy.

“What we have experienced in the last 12 months is that the challenges faced by our clients in Indonesia or India are almost immediately relevant to teams in Italy and Ireland. One key lesson is that the rapid adoption of AI will not directly eliminate jobs, but the impact will be felt by businesses that fail to adapt. Their employees, and in particular, talent new to the workforce, will be drawn to rival businesses offering AI applications that can redraw the future of modern work,” said Chris Lewin, Deloitte Asia Pacific’s AI & Data Capability Leader.

The report also stated that GenAI offers benefits for talent development, with users across Asia Pacific saving an average of approximately 6.3 hours per week, with Indian users leading with savings of 7.85 hours per week, facilitating skill acquisition among employees. Furthermore, GenAI is credited with enhancing productivity and work-life balance, as reported by 41 per cent of time-saving users. However, despite its potential, three-quarters of businesses in the region are falling behind in GenAI adoption, as highlighted by their own employees.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)