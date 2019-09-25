Info-tech

InfoBeans Technologies buys US-based Philosophie Group in all-cash deal

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 25, 2019 Published on September 25, 2019

InfoBeans Technologies has acquired New York-based Philosophie Group in an all-cash deal. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

The deal provides InfoBeans Technologies greater access to the US market and world-known brands. Philosophie, which is expected to clock $10 million revenue this year, hopes the deal to help it emerge as a $28-30 million company, it said in a statement.

This puts InfoBeans at par with medium- and large-tier IT companies on per person revenue, it added.

“Philosphie’s design and prototyping abilities complements enterprise application development capabilities of InfoBeans. This union will enable the combined entity to provide a much wider spectrum of services to our clients,” Avinash Sethi, Co-founder, InfoBeans Technologies said.

Published on September 25, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
How MakeMyTrip is positioning itself to be super app for travel