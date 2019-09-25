InfoBeans Technologies buys US-based Philosophie Group in all-cash deal

Clean fun: Some facts about Deforestation
InfoBeans Technologies has acquired New York-based Philosophie Group in an all-cash deal. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.
The deal provides InfoBeans Technologies greater access to the US market and world-known brands. Philosophie, which is expected to clock $10 million revenue this year, hopes the deal to help it emerge as a $28-30 million company, it said in a statement.
This puts InfoBeans at par with medium- and large-tier IT companies on per person revenue, it added.
“Philosphie’s design and prototyping abilities complements enterprise application development capabilities of InfoBeans. This union will enable the combined entity to provide a much wider spectrum of services to our clients,” Avinash Sethi, Co-founder, InfoBeans Technologies said.
Gensol Engineering to tap the market
Raising the density of e-buses wherever possible will reduce the cost of operations
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
While the company’s performance is strong, IPO of its banking subsidiary is an overhang
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Suven Life Sciences at current levels. The ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...