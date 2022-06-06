Intangles set to advance footprint across the globe 

With a vision of becoming the predictive vehicle health monitoring solution of OEMs globally, Intangles Lab Pvt Ltd has acquired its first customer in North America, where it has already set up an office this year.

Intangles is a solutions provider that leverages its proprietary Digital Twin technology to provide predictive insights in real time for the mobility industry.

The deep-tech pioneers are collaborating with an oil and gas giant and will be putting its expansion plans into action across international markets such as Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Vietnam and Argentina. Moreover, Intangles also has plans to augment its presence across West Asia and South-East Asia, the company said in a press release.

Company operations and plans

Across the Indian market, the company has gained traction from both small and medium-scale businesses and large OEMs. In the 11 countries (India, Australia, the US, Canada, Turkey, Vietnam, Belgium, the UAE, Oman, Malaysia, and Indonesia) where it is currently functioning, Intangles has already on boarded seven OEMs. The company has over 8,000 fleet operators on the platform.

As of today, its platform integrates over 60,000 assets. On-boarding approximately 500 fleet operators per month and three billion sensory data points daily with some of the biggest brands in mobility already signed up as customers, Intangles expects 5X revenue growth in FY’23.

Speaking about the company’s plans, Anup Patil, CEO, Intangles, said, “We have always looked at creating sustainable business value, not by burning investor money, but by creating customer-centric, value-driven technology that finds mass-market adoption organically..”

The company’s enterprise partner ecosystem includes large technology enterprises, system integrators, and technology services and telematics companies. Some of its partners include Intel, Quectel, Linde, RedBus and many more. Its OEM customers include the likes of Mahindra Truck and Bus, Mahindra Construction Equipment, Greaves Cotton, Blue Energy, BPW, to name a few.