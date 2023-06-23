Nivruti Rai, the India head of Intel, has resigned from her position after a 29-year stint at the company.

Rai was the India country head and VP of Intel Foundry Services. She started out at Intel as a Design Engineer in 1994 and went on to serve in six different posts over the span of 29 years at Intel.

“We’re grateful to Nivruti for the tremendous progress Intel India has made under her leadership. Today, Intel India is our largest engineering site outside the US and a critical talent base for the company. We will have more to share soon about Intel India’s leadership plans, and we wish Nivruti all the best in her next chapter,” the company said in a statement.

Intel has not yet made an announcement on the new appointment for the post. According to reports, Rai is likely to be appointed as the MD and CEO of Invest India, the government’s investment promotion agency.

Rai has been in the positions of Circuit Technologist, Principal Engineer Circuit Technology Group DEG, Senior Director, Chipset Engineering & IP Development Group, Vice President, Platform Engineering Group, at Intel.

This is Intel’s second executive departure in recent months. Randhir Thakur, the president of the business’ foundry services, left the organization in November of last year.