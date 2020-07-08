JBL launches its CLUB Headphone Series in India

American audio electronics brand JBL has announced the launch of its JBL CLUB Headphone Series in India. The company, renowned for its headphones, stated that the new series incorporates Pro Sound, Personi-Fi, and native voice assistants as features.

The JBL CLUB series will have three headphones — the CLUB ONE, CLUB 950NC, and CLUB 700BT — which will be available in both over-ear and on-ear design options.

The JBL CLUB Series is available on JBL’s official website and leading online and retail outlets in India.

CLUB ONE

JBL has laid all its focus on the JBL CLUB ONE, which is designed with high-resolution certified graphene drivers and adaptive noise cancellation plus silentnow listening capabilities. With adaptive noise cancellation technology, the environmental sound is monitored 50,000 times, the company mentioned.

The driver construction utilises graphene, a lightweight, conductive, and rigid material for more accurate tuning, resulting in better sound.

The technology also compensates for sound leakage caused by factors such as eyeglasses, hair or head movement. The silentnow feature gives the user the ability to touch the dedicated button to switch ON noise cancellation mode without activating Bluetooth, for isolation from outside noise.

The headphones have 45 hours of playback time, replaceable ear cushions, and a dual-aux audio input and a flight adaptor.

Additionally, the CLUB series comes equipped with the intelligence of the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistant services, and HARMAN’s new-to-market Personi-Fi technologies.

Once activated through the “My JBL Headphones” app, music enthusiasts can customise their own listening preferences as the app automatically calibrates the audio to the listener. This results in a personal sound curve that is permanently stored in the headphone.

Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India said in the official announcement: “We are fulfilling on our promise of bringing the best of sound and world-class innovation with the launch of JBL CLUB Series in India. We understand the love for music our consumers have in India and these headphones, tested by top world musicians, will offer a legendary music experience to the listeners.”

“Consumers can expect epic sound with JBL CLUB range complete with premium design aesthetics and advanced features,” he added.

All three Bluetooth headphones are packaged with a 1.2m audio cable and microphone and outfitted with full metal hinges for added durability.

Accessories

The JBL CLUB 700BT offers a protective pouch, while the JBL CLUB 950NC and comes with a hard case. JBL CLUB ONE has a full leather headband to ensure maximum comfort during long listening sessions.

Price

JBL CLUB 700BT is priced at ₹11,999; JBL CLUB 950 at ₹17,999; and JBL CLUB One at ₹29,999.