Jio Institute to commence academic sessions from its campus this year

Jio Institute to commence academic sessions from its campus in Navi Mumbai in this year.

Nita Ambani said, Jio Institute is envisioned to be an exemplary academic institution with a world class platform for research, innovation and global learning. It will prepare the next generation of global leaders, who will significantly contribute to the advance of India and the world.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is a humanitarian crisis. It has tested the very spirit of humanity. But even in the darkest hour, our spirit has shone bright. We as a people have come together, and fought this battle,” she added.