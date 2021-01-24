Jio Platforms to test 5G in coming months

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), which achieved a throughput of 1 GBPS, will demonstrate its 5G capabilities in the coming months, even though a commercial launch is expected only after the spectrum allocation.
The digital arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is also betting big on Smart Home Solutions and Internet of Things (IoT), apart from launching devices and solutions for critical services such as education and healthcare.
JPL, which provides telecom services through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), has successfully completed field trials of 1 GBPS throughput (message delivery over a communication channel) from a single cell. It has developed 5G technology and infrastructure including radio technology, macro base stations, small cells, indoor cells and core software network (supporting cloud technologies), all internally.
“Obviously we are by far, the leader in India when it comes to 4G broadband. We have a no legacy all-IP modern network easily upgradeable to 5G, because they architected correctly from day one. But in 5G, I think, the true differentiator that we are really bringing into the market is the fact that almost the entire 5G solution has been developed internally,” RIL president Kiran Thomas said at the company’s earnings conference.
Being an earlier mover in 5G, supported by its pan-India infrastructure, JPL expects to gain faster market adoption.
The company is also betting big on Smart Home Solutions, which includes everything from smart speakers to home Internet of Things (IoT) and large screen experiences such as gaming. These are around the corner “with respect to being introduced”, Thomas added.
On the IoT front, JPL would also be extending the technologies to smart vehicles, which is already being piloted in the market with leading auto Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).
“We have had a number of wins in the in the past two quarters, and there's a rich pipeline of partners who are lining up already to adopt Jio IoT solutions, which is a combination of both hardware solutions, as well as network solutions…,” he added.
JPL is close to launching devices and solutions, mainly for critical services such as education and healthcare, which are now going through beta testing internally. With JPL being the largest largest fibre provider in the country, it is also looking at growing this business further.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
There’s no reason to bail out of your fund as long as it’s matching the category average
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
“Amma,” Divya yelled from the bathroom. “There’s something in my teeth.”Balakrishnan and Veena froze and ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
For their dead, Parsis practise a 3,000-year-old system where corpses are excarnated in the Tower of Silence, ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...