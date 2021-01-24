Jio Platforms to test 5G in coming months

Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), which achieved a throughput of 1 GBPS, will demonstrate its 5G capabilities in the coming months, even though a commercial launch is expected only after the spectrum allocation.

The digital arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is also betting big on Smart Home Solutions and Internet of Things (IoT), apart from launching devices and solutions for critical services such as education and healthcare.

JPL, which provides telecom services through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), has successfully completed field trials of 1 GBPS throughput (message delivery over a communication channel) from a single cell. It has developed 5G technology and infrastructure including radio technology, macro base stations, small cells, indoor cells and core software network (supporting cloud technologies), all internally.

“Obviously we are by far, the leader in India when it comes to 4G broadband. We have a no legacy all-IP modern network easily upgradeable to 5G, because they architected correctly from day one. But in 5G, I think, the true differentiator that we are really bringing into the market is the fact that almost the entire 5G solution has been developed internally,” RIL president Kiran Thomas said at the company’s earnings conference.

Being an earlier mover in 5G, supported by its pan-India infrastructure, JPL expects to gain faster market adoption.

Other plans

The company is also betting big on Smart Home Solutions, which includes everything from smart speakers to home Internet of Things (IoT) and large screen experiences such as gaming. These are around the corner “with respect to being introduced”, Thomas added.

On the IoT front, JPL would also be extending the technologies to smart vehicles, which is already being piloted in the market with leading auto Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

“We have had a number of wins in the in the past two quarters, and there's a rich pipeline of partners who are lining up already to adopt Jio IoT solutions, which is a combination of both hardware solutions, as well as network solutions…,” he added.

JPL is close to launching devices and solutions, mainly for critical services such as education and healthcare, which are now going through beta testing internally. With JPL being the largest largest fibre provider in the country, it is also looking at growing this business further.