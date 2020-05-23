Info-tech

JioMart rolls out services across major Indian cities

Published on May 23, 2020

JioMart, an e-commerce venture of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) subsidiary Reliance Retail, has rolled out services across major cities in the country, with orders now being excepted through an online portal and an app.

The services are available across Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, various places in Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan among others.

JioMart, according to its website, is selling most products at least 5 per cent below MRP, while its agri products are sourced directly from “thousands of registered farmers”, according to the website.

The list of products includes fruits and vegetables, dairy and bakery products, rice, dals, oil, packaged food, dairy item, frozen, pet food, beverages, personal care, homecare and baby care among others.

Earlier in April, JioMart had started home delivery of essentials by tying up with local kirana stores in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. This followed the Facebook deal, when the global tech giant signed a binding agreement to invest Rs 43,574 crore in RIL’s wholly-owned subsidiary Jio Platforms.

