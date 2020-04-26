JioMart starts home delivery in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan

Post the Facebook-Jio Platforms deal, Reliance Industries (RIL) has started home delivery of essentials by tying up with local kirana stores in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. The services are being provided under JioMart, an e-commerce venture of Reliance Retail, an RIL subsidiary.

This is the first of the deal with Facebook to use WhatsApp under the deal signed on April 22.

Orders placed by 5 pm everyday would be available for pick up from the customer’s nearest JioMart Kirana store within 48 hours, as per a message sent to customers across these locations.

Customers have to register first providing details such as mobile number, area, locality, society name and customer details, the message said.

As per sources, these are the first locales where the services are being launched. The services would be extended to other cities in the country in a phased manner.

Customers can send a “Hi” message to JioMart's WhatsApp number (88500 08000) on their phones, following which the company will send a link to take orders.

On Tuesday, global tech giant Facebook signed a binding agreement to invest Rs 43,574 crore in RIL wholly-owned subsidiary Jio Platforms.

Facebook’s WhatsApp which has more than 400 million users in India, while the company is readying to insert payments feature in the messaging and Voice over IP service platform.