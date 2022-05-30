JITO Angel Network backs observability platform KloudMate in pre-seed funding

JITO Angel Network (JAN), a global community-based Angel network in India, has invested an undisclosed amount in observability platform KloudMate in a pre-seed funding round.

Serial investors such as 2am VC, LetsVenture, KRS Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries, Founder’s Room Capital, Quattro Ventures, Anoop Mathur, Founder, CORE Media Group, Jaydeep Deshpande, Head of Enterprise Marketing, Google Cloud, Mayur Zanwar (TruScholar.io) and Yagnesh Sanghrajka (100X.VC) joined JAN in this funding round.

KloudMate, a deep tech platform founded by Amitava Saha, Pranab Buragohain and Bidyut Baruah, detects performance bottlenecks in serverless applications, identifies errors and helps developers fix issues in minutes, instead of hours.

“Our commitment to back early-stage start-ups solving real problems has found a home once again as we invest in KloudMate. Kloudmate’s unique solution, vision of its founders and its overall business structure is what drew us to the start-up,” said Pooja Mehta, Chief Information Officer (CIO), JAN.

The company will use the funds to further develop the platform and rapidly scale it, over the next few months, said Pranab Buragohain, Co-founder, KloudMate. “Serverless and microservices architectures are rapidly growing technologies of the future. KloudMate, with its observability and machine learning capabilities, aims to solve some major challenges that these frameworks pose to developers,” he added.

In FY22, the JAN network has invested around ₹47 crore in fresh as well as follow-on investments in as many as 28 start-up companies. The investments supported companies with strong products and services in different early stages of funding.