Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has rolled out ‘Top 100 Series’ challenge to identify, reward, and engage the talents in programming, product design, and product making, with the potential to build technology products that can tap the global market.

KSUM, in collaboration with MuLearn, a technology-enabled talent-building platform set up by the Group of Technology Companies (GTech) – the industry body of IT and ITES companies in the State –will discover and brand top 100 coders, which comes as the first in the series, through a structured three-level coding challenge, stretched across 45 days starting from October 1.

The Top 100 coders will enable Kerala to create and foster a highly competent talent pool capable of building technology products that can tap the global market. The coders will be recognised at the ensuing Huddle Global, which is the fifth edition of the annual event, to be held at Somatheeram Beach, Chowara, near Kovalam, from November 16-18.

‘Strengthening ecosystem’

“The ‘Top 100 Series’ aims at identifying and recognising eminent talents from across Kerala with the potential to thrive in three major areas — programming, designing, and product making — thus using their skill for further strengthening Kerala’s vibrant start-up ecosystem”, KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said.

GTech, Academy and Technology Focus Group Convener, Deepu S Nath, said the Top 100 Series which is open to all irrespective of age will provide an avenue to foster a learning environment and provide networking opportunities, which will further strengthen Kerala’s robust and fast-growing start-up ecosystem and the industry to tap the global market.

The 45-day coding challenge includes ‘Portfolio building’ (30 Days) wherein the coders can showcase their coding prowess and curate a personal portfolio, ‘Timed challenges’ (10 Days) which assesses coding skills under time constraints, ‘Shortlisting top 150’ (3 Days) by delving deep into participant’s coding methodologies and thought processes and ‘Top 150 being invited to Huddle Super Coders’ where their skill to build technical solutions for challenges from start-ups and industry and in person validation of resource quality will be assessed.

For more details and registration, visit:https://huddleglobal.co.in/.

