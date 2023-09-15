Kochi-based Startup Wizad has unveiled an AI-backed design automation app aimed at empowering small businesses to create impactful marketing designs, thus enabling a level playing field for local enterprises to compete with global brands in the digital marketplace.

Incubating under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Wizad has developed a platform that automatically generates brand-specific designs encompassing taglines, colour schemes, fonts, images and patterns, unlike generic template sites. Ensuring authenticity, the app features a range of design options that includes festival posters, product displays, promotional material and digital business cards, according to Wizad CEO Sanid M.T.P.

“Today’s fast-paced business generates nearly 50 million designs daily, with a chunk of them demanding high manual effort. This translates to high costs and creates barriers for millions of small businesses,” points out Sanid, an alumnus of CET, University of Woolongong, Australia). “Wizad addresses such challenges head-on, offering an innovative solution to bridge the gap.”

The 2021-founded Wizad is positioned to cater to the needs of small businesses, as its founders have observed the design creation process first-hand, leading them to understand the transition from concept to final design. The startup has already facilitated the creation of over 50,000 unique posters using its innovative system.

As for the new app, it will be currently available for free while also offering a premium plan tailored for businesses seeking comprehensive and consistent marketing solutions. “We are empowering small businesses to operate on par with major brands. Even a local eatery contends with global giants on food-delivery platforms,” Sanid points out. “To thrive in today’s digital age, businesses across industries need an active presence on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. We make this possible.”

The company has received a productization grant from KSUM, alongside a seed fund from Startup India. Wizad’s co-founders are Pranav Varma (alumnus of CET, IIM-Nagpur) and Arwitvik Puravankara (alumnus of National Institute of Technology Calicut).

Wizad’s app comes close to KSUM’s Onam campaign, where 6,000 business owners used the startup’s tool to make 50,000-plus festival posters . Many small business owners could make the maximum out of the season by providing very specific offers and promotions to their customers, a top KSUM official said.