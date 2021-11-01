Kotak Special Situations Fund to invest ₹1,000 crore in Sify’s data centre business

Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) will invest ₹1,000 crore ($135 million) in Sify Infinit Spaces Limited (SISL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sify. SISL is a data centre services player with ten operational data centres across the country.

Under the transaction, the KSSF investment will be in the form of compulsorily convertible debentures, which will convert into equity based on the operational performance of SIS over a specified reference period.

The funds would be used to invest in SIS’ current plan under execution of developing new data centres in Mumbai, Noida, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad and for investment in renewable energy requirements for its operational and new data centres for up to ₹4,000 crore ($530 million).

Raju Vegesna, Chairman and Managing Director, Sify said, “India is set for significant economic growth and is becoming the first choice destination for both global businesses and investors. India is witnessing the rise of information technology-driven entrepreneurship and business growth. The current capacity of the data centre industry in India is expanding at an unprecedented pace, powered by wider cloud adoption, 5G roll-out and accelerated digital transformation programmes of enterprises.”