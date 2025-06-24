Tata Group-promoted Air India has initiated an investigation into an incident where five passengers and two crew members reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during a flight from London Heathrow to Mumbai.

The incident took place on Monday night when flight AI130 landed safely in Mumbai, and medical teams were on hand to provide immediate assistance.

After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew members who continued to feel unwell were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged.

An Air India spokesperson stated that the airline is investigating the incident and has notified the regulator.

The safety and well-being of passengers and crew are top priorities for Air India, said the spokesperson, adding that the airline is working to determine the cause of the incident.

As per the spokesperson, the investigation aims to identify any factors that may have contributed to the passengers and crew feeling unwell and to take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

