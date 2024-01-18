The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has inaugurated its Technology Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad as part of its global expatnsion efforts.

LSEG’s new centre currently houses 300 professionals in various roles. It supports the group’s business divisions and corporate technology, leveraging its partnership with Microsoft.

The UK-based LSEG, a global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, operates in 70 countries with an employee base of 23,000 employees.

“The facility will spearhead our new product and service development by prioritising low-latency technology development and capitalising on the local start-up ecosystem,” a senior LSEG executive said.

“It will play an important role in enabling us to deliver best-in-class products that our customers require and to become a leading provider of engineering solutions to the global financial ecosystem,” Irfan Hussain, Chief Information Officer, LSEG, said.

Key focus

“We will harness the region’s engineering expertise and aim to hire more than 1,000 engineers and professionals by the end of 2025,” he said.

“The facility will focus on low-latency technology, functioning as an innovation hub in collaboration with local startups, with a special emphasis on Generative AI and data sciences,” he said.

The centre is a Build-Operate-Transfer partnership with Tata Consulting Services (TCS) to attract and nurture talent. TCS brings to the table a wide range of engineering training, fast logistics to market, and robust infrastructure.