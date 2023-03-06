LTIMindtree announced the inauguration of a new delivery center in Krakow, Poland, as part of its strategy to expand its presence in Eastern Europe.

The 500-seater center at Ocean Office Park - Krakow, will support the company’s capabilities in the region and bring LTIMindtree’s services closer to its customers in the travel, transportation, and hospitality industries. The new center will complement LTIMindtree’s existing delivery center in Warsaw, it said.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new delivery center in Poland. This advanced facility will enable us to understand the needs of our customers better and bring our services closer to our global clients and those in Europe, and help deliver next-generation experiences to them.”

This move aligns with our strategy to expand our global reach and strengthen our presence in key markets. Our near shore delivery model has proven to be successful, and this expansion will further bolster our geo capabilities, making us more agile and responsive to the needs of our clients, he added.

The Krakow facility is the latest addition to the growing operations of LTIMindtree across Europe, where it serves over 75 clients. With twenty-three offices and nine delivery centers in the region, LTIMindtree offers technology solutions and services.

The new delivery center was inaugurated by Jerzy Muzyk, Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow, Przemyslaw Roth, Vice President, of ASPIRE (Krakow), Peter Mitchell, Vice President, The Association of Business Service Leaders (ABSL- Krakow), Rao Maddukuri, President of Poland India Business Council and Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree.