The deputy labour commissioner in Pune has called for a joint meeting with Tata Consultancy Services and Nascent Info Technology Employees Senate to find a resolution to delayed onboarding of lateral recruits by the company.

The meeting has been called on November 2 after NITES filed a complaint against TCS.

“NITES has taken a stand on behalf of over 2,000 lateral recruits who have been adversely affected by the unexpected delay in their onboarding process by TCS. In a grievance filed with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, NITES has brought attention to the plight of these employees who, in good faith, resigned from their previous positions after receiving employment offers and joining dates from TCS. These professionals, with varying experience levels ranging from 1.8 to 15 years, now find themselves without a source of income and are facing financial distress and are unable to meet family responsibilities,” NITES said in a statement.

NITES had urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to intervene in this matter and issue specific directives to TCS including to pay the affected employees their full salaries for the months for which their onboarding has been delayed, to provide the affected employees with access to TCS’s employee assistance program, and to collaborate with the affected employees to identify alternative employment opportunities within TCS.

TCS did not comment on the development