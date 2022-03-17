Microsoft announces updates to Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint

Microsoft is diving deeper to enhance its tools for a hybrid workplace. The company is announcing some changes to Microsoft Teams, Outlook, PowerPoint, and even Surface hardware.

Microsoft is updating Outlook with a new RSVP feature that will appear in public preview in the web version. With this feature, the attendees to a meeting could choose 'virtual' or 'in-person' mode.

Vice-President of Microsoft Teams, Nicole Herskowitz said in an interview with the Verge, "This is just one piece that I think will help employees understand who will be in the office and how to optimize those meeting experiences."

A new front row layout feature introduced in Teams enables in-person participants to see remote colleagues face to face.

Microsoft is working on a Teams Rooms update to allow in-person attendees to join meetings with their own devices. They will be prompted to turn on their video for remote participants to see who is inside a meeting room.

The company is also introducing a new surface hub smart camera.

Microsoft will merge new cameo and recording studio features of PowerPoint to improve the meeting experience for remote colleagues. The cameo feature integrates a Microsoft Teams camera into the presentation slide deck.

Microsoft is adding more than fifty templates to Microsoft Whiteboard in Teams to list ideas and receive instant feedback.