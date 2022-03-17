hamburger

Microsoft announces updates to Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, March 17 | Updated on: Mar 17, 2022

The tech giant is looking to enhance its tools for a hybrid workplace

Microsoft is diving deeper to enhance its tools for a hybrid workplace. The company is announcing some changes to Microsoft Teams, Outlook, PowerPoint, and even Surface hardware.

Microsoft is updating Outlook with a new RSVP feature that will appear in public preview in the web version. With this feature, the attendees to a meeting could choose 'virtual' or 'in-person' mode.

Vice-President of Microsoft Teams, Nicole Herskowitz said in an interview with the Verge, "This is just one piece that I think will help employees understand who will be in the office and how to optimize those meeting experiences."

A new front row layout feature introduced in Teams enables in-person participants to see remote colleagues face to face.

Microsoft is working on a Teams Rooms update to allow in-person attendees to join meetings with their own devices. They will be prompted to turn on their video for remote participants to see who is inside a meeting room. 

The company is also introducing a new surface hub smart camera. 

Microsoft will merge new cameo and recording studio features of PowerPoint to improve the meeting experience for remote colleagues. The cameo feature integrates a Microsoft Teams camera into the presentation slide deck.

Microsoft is adding more than fifty templates to Microsoft Whiteboard in Teams to list ideas and receive instant feedback.

Published on March 17, 2022
