Microsoft launches Teams Essentials for small businesses

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Microsoft has announced the general availability of Teams Essentials, its first-ever standalone Microsoft Teams offering, designed specifically for small businesses.
“We know how difficult the past 20 months have been for small businesses. They’ve had to demonstrate extreme flexibility to adapt, often with limited access to tools and technology,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice-President of Modern Work at Microsoft.
“Teams Essentials is built specifically to meet the unique needs of small businesses, enabling them to thrive in this new era of work," Spataro added.
The solution comes with expansive limits and features for hosting professional meetings and collaborating in one place.
It offers unlimited group meetings for up to 30 hours. Organisations can host meetings with up to 300 people. It offers 10 GB of cloud storage per user.
Teams Essentials also includes existing and new capabilities available in the free version of Teams.
Users will not be required to sign up, sign in or install Teams to participate in a meeting.
It will also feature a new Google Calendar integration in addition to Outlook Calendar. This feature will be launched soon.
The solution also comes with professional meeting tools and capabilities like meeting lobby, virtual backgrounds, Together mode, live closed captions and live reactions. It also includes capabilities such as always-available chats in Microsoft Teams.
Users can also quickly start a group project and host meetings with anyone, assign tasks to teammates, and create polls to receive feedback quickly all in one hub with the new small-business group chat template. This will be launched soon for desktop and web
Teams Essentials is priced at ₹100 per person per month.
Customers can buy Teams Essentials directly through the Teams website or from a variety of Microsoft Cloud Partners as per their requirement.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...