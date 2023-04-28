Microsoft has announced that it’s artificial intelligence (AI) powered Designer tool is available for public preview with variety of new features, per reports. The web app was launched last October.

Microsoft Designer | Photo Credit: -

Similar to Canva, Microsoft Designer helps users with designs for presentations. Users can share these designs on their social media platforms and other channels. Microsoft Designer enhances user’s creativity and deals with OpenAI’s text-to-image AI to suggest designs along with drop-downs and text boxes for further customisation.

Microsoft Designer also comes with the an ability to generate captions, animated visuals, text transitions and hashtags for social media posting.

Soon, Microsoft Designer will roll out ‘Expand background’ feature that leverages AI to place an object specifically at a point and fill-in the rest. In addition, erase and replace background option will allow users to hover over an object they do not intend to add to their presentation.