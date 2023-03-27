Microsoft has threatened to restrict access to its internet-search data if its rivals do not stop using it as the basis for their AI chat products.

The crackdown by Microsoft highlights the importance of AI chatbots.

The company has said that two customers using Bing search indexes that use AI chat tools violated the terms of their contracts, according to Bloomberg.

A report quoted Redmond, a Washington-based Microsoft may also terminate licenses providing access to its search index.

“We have been in touch with partners who are out of compliance as we continue to consistently enforce our terms across the board,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Bloomberg. “We will continue to work with them directly and provide any information needed to find a path forward.”

Meanwhile, the tech giant has added AI-generated stories for users to consume bite-sized information through text, images, video, and audio.

The company recently launched an image creator tool to its Bing Chat, supporting visual stories and updated knowledge cards.

