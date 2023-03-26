Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, in a conversation, that he never thought of becoming a CEO at Microsoft after having joined the company in 1992 as a young engineer.

“I remember distinctly walking into building 22 at Microsoft thinking that is the greatest job on Earth I have, and I don’t need anything more,” Nadella said.

In his three decades at Microsoft, Nadella has worked on various exciting and innovative projects, Roslansky, who shared the interview experience on LinkedIn, said.

“There was never a time where I thought the job I was doing, all through my 30 years of Microsoft, that somehow I was doing that as a way to some other job,” Nadella said.

Nadella said to not perceive the current job as a hindrance, but as an opportunity and an ability to learn. “Don’t wait for your next job to do your best work,” he said.

