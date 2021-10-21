MindTree ED & CEO Dayapatra Nevatia resigns

Mid-sized IT software services company MindTree has informed the regulators that Dayapatra Nevatia, an Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the company, has resigned to pursue opportunities outside the company.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said that board has accepted Nevatia's resignation and would be associated with the company until January 3, 2022.

A week ago, the company had declared its quarterly results, which had seen net profit increase by 57.3 per cent to $ 54 million, and revenues were up by 34.1 per cent to $350.1 million.