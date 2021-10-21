Info-tech

MindTree ED & CEO Dayapatra Nevatia resigns

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on October 21, 2021

He would be associated with the company until January 3, 2022.

Mid-sized IT software services company MindTree has informed the regulators that Dayapatra Nevatia, an Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the company, has resigned to pursue opportunities outside the company.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said that board has accepted Nevatia's resignation and would be associated with the company until January 3, 2022.

A week ago, the company had declared its quarterly results, which had seen net profit increase by 57.3 per cent to $ 54 million, and revenues were up by 34.1 per cent to $350.1 million.

Published on October 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Mindtree Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like