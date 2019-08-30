Apple likely to unveil its next iPhone on September 10

Apple Inc will host an event on September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company's Cupertino, California campus, where it is widely expected to unveil new iPhone models.

In an invite to the event on Thursday, Apple teased a five-coloured version of its logo, implying launch of more colours for its new iPhone models. The company has been in the storm's eye, with trade tensions affecting its manufacturing link to China.

Apple faces levies of 15 per cent imposed by the Trump administration on major products made in China such as smartwatches and wireless headphones on September 1, with a tariff on its biggest seller, the iPhone, to take effect on December 15.

Sales of iPhone dropped to less than half of the company's total revenue in its latest quarter for the first time in seven years.