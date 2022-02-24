Motorola Edge 30 Pro launch in India: Here is what we could expect

Motorola Edge 30 Pro powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is expected to be launched in India today at 8 PM IST.

Motorola's Edge 30 Pro will likely feature improvements from Edge 20, launched in 2021. It is also a rebranded version of Moto Edge X30, launched in China last year. Here is what we could expect:

Display

Motorola is expected to bring the Cosmic Blue colour variant to India.

According to a teaser on Flipkart, Motorola's Edge 30 Pro will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset like in the iQOO 9 and Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The smartphone will have a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Camera

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to have a three-camera setup, 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Battery

The smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging.

Pricing

Yogesh Brar, a tipster via 91Mobiles, has pointed out that the smartphone is anticipated to be priced between ₹45,000 and ₹50,000 in India. Official information is not out yet.