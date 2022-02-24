hamburger

Mobiles & Tablets

Motorola Edge 30 Pro launch in India: Here is what we could expect

Madhu Balaji | Updated on: Feb 24, 2022
File Photo

File Photo

Motorola Edge 30 Pro powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is expected to be launched in India today at 8 PM IST.

Motorola's Edge 30 Pro will likely feature improvements from Edge 20, launched in 2021. It is also a rebranded version of Moto Edge X30, launched in China last year. Here is what we could expect:

Display

Motorola is expected to bring the Cosmic Blue colour variant to India.

According to a teaser on Flipkart, Motorola's Edge 30 Pro will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset like in the iQOO 9 and Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The smartphone will have a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Camera

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to have a three-camera setup, 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Battery

The smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging.

Pricing

Yogesh Brar, a tipster via 91Mobiles, has pointed out that the smartphone is anticipated to be priced between ₹45,000 and ₹50,000 in India. Official information is not out yet.

Published on February 24, 2022
smartphone

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you